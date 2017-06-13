Man suspected of killing 5 had been house sitting for Stark County couple found dead

The son of Rogell and Roberta John was worried this week when he couldn't reach his father.

"I can't believe it, what happened," said the couple's neighbor Paul Shawk. "They were coming home from vacation."

The two were found shot to death inside their Stark County home. Rogell John's body was under a blanket on the bedroom floor, and his wife was on the bed.

The pair lived on Mt. Pleasant Street.

"Deputies have identified a suspect in this case, the suspect is George C. Brinkman, Jr.," said Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

If the name George Brinkman sounds familiar, it's because he's also suspected in a North Royalton triple homicide.

Brinkman, from Brunswick, was house sitting for the Johns while they were on vacation. He used to date their daughter. Brinkman was also an employee of Rogell John.

"We had some idea of people of interest and even though we didn't know who he was we knew that whoever was sitting the house was somebody we wanted to talk too," said Maier.

Neighbor Shawk spoke with Cleveland 19 on Tuesday, and spoke of happier times.

"He was a good cook," Shawk said. "He had his own little chili thing going. They were super nice."

Brinkman is being held in North Royalton for the triple homicide he's suspected of committing there. Two arrest warrants have been issued for the double homicide he's suspected of committing in North Canton.

