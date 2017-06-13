PSA: Downtown Cleveland's Taco Bell Cantina opens Wednesday

Taco Bell Corp. has announced the grand opening of the Taco Bell Cantina on Public Square at 11 a.m. on June 14.

This will only be the sixth Cantina in the country that serves alcohol along with tapas-style menu, shareable appetizers and the regular menu.

The Cantina is located in the old Cadillac Ranch location at 200 Euclid Ave. The Wednesday grand opening will feel like a party and the first 100 people in line will be getting some prizes including a t-shirt.

