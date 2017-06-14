Family of triple homicide victims express their condolences

The father of the two murdered women in North Royalton is expressing his condolences. In an emailed statement, Brian Pifer says that he and his family are devastated.

“We have all suffered a great loss. Taylor and Kylie were deeply loved - not only by me, but by our families and so many friends. We are absolutely devastated. Taylor and Kylie were beautiful, strong, intelligent young women. I was so proud of both of them - they had bright futures ahead of them, before their lives were so cruelly ended. I am relieved that an arrest has been made so quickly. I sincerely thank all of the law enforcement and investigators for helping to bring a measure of closure. We ask that everyone respect our privacy as we get through this unbearably difficult time.”

Taylor, 21 and Kylie, 19, along with their mother Suzanne Taylor, were found murdered Sunday afternoon at a home in North Royalton. The two women attended North Royalton High School and were most recently enrolled at Kent State University and Bowling Green State University.

#Update Officers confirm with me these are the daughters found dead in North Royalton home, mom also found dead in home @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/WyK81N8nf8 — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) June 12, 2017

A vigil is planned for Wednesday night at North Royalton High School to remember Taylor, Kylie, and Suzanne.

