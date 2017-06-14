Person taken to hospital after crashed cars erupt into massive fireball in Avon

A passenger car and a truck erupted into a massive fireball following an early morning crash Wednesday.

The crash was first reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Just Imagine Drive near Nagel Road in Avon.

Firefighters arrived to put out the fires, but both vehicles are a total loss. One person was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash and car fires, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

