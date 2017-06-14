Dodgers outfielder flips 'birds' instead of bats at Indians fans

Turns out, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green isn't the only California athlete that doesn't care much for Cleveland.

During Tuesday night's game between the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers, LA outfielder Yasiel Puig let Clevelanders know how he feels about them.

Yasiel Puig ditches bat flip for a different kind of flip after home run in Cleveland https://t.co/Kad9ouOC8z pic.twitter.com/9frGaN6QvR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2017

After hitting a second-inning home run, Puig crossed home plate and flipped off both middle fingers to Indians fans near the dugout at Progressive Field. The fans booed him for the remainder of the game. Puig said he was heckled by people in the stands before batting, so he "stooped to their level."

The Indians ended up losing Tuesday night's game, but they get a chance for redemption against the Dodgers on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m.

