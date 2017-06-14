Ohio Congressman at baseball field during Va. shooting, treated injured Representative

An Ohio Congressman was at the baseball field when a gunman opened fire during a Republican Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning.

U.S Representative Brad Wenstrup, Republican Congressmen in Ohio's 2nd District, was taking part in the practice when the shooting occurred. Officials say a suspect randomly opened fire, striking House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and several other victims. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL) said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game, when "50 to 100 shots were fired."

According to CNN, Rep. Wenstrup, who is a physician and former combat surgeon in Iraq, treated House Majority Whip Scalise as he was lying on the field. He used scissors to cut through Scalise's pants and applied pressure to his wound.

Rep. Wenstrup's spokeswoman released a statement on behalf of the Congressman:

"I’m okay. Not everyone is. Thank God we had Secret Service protection. It could have been a lot worse without them. It is a sad day in America.”

Representative Bill Johnson from Ohio's 6th District is on the team, but he tweeted out that he left prior to the shooting to head to the office.

I am on the team but left prior to the shooting to head to the office. I am unharmed. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) June 14, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.