Body found outside Ohio State University medical center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a body has been found outside an Ohio State University medical center.

Officials say the male body was left outside the emergency room at the Wexner Medical Center in Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

The person's identity and the cause of death have not been released.

Officials say the case is under investigation.

