Police looking for missing 14-year-old Fairview Park girl

Emily Leonard and Christian Birch (Source :Fairview Park Police Department) Emily Leonard and Christian Birch (Source :Fairview Park Police Department)
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old Fairview Park girl. Authorities said through investigation it is believed she is in the company of 20-year-old Christian Birch.

Birch is the subject of a civil protection order in which Emily is a protected person. Investigators said Emily is probably with Birch willingly, without her parent's permission.

Police have followed several leads on the case but have not been able to locate her.

Emily Leonard is described:

  • White Female
  • 5'5"
  • 120 pounds
  • Red hair and blue eyes

Christian Birch is described as:

  • White Male
  • 5'10"
  • 150 pounds
  • Brown and brown eyes

If you have any information on Emily's whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 440-333-1234.

