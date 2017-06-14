Police looking for missing 14-year-old Fairview Park girl

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old Fairview Park girl. Authorities said through investigation it is believed she is in the company of 20-year-old Christian Birch.

Birch is the subject of a civil protection order in which Emily is a protected person. Investigators said Emily is probably with Birch willingly, without her parent's permission.

Police have followed several leads on the case but have not been able to locate her.

Emily Leonard is described:

White Female

5'5"

120 pounds

Red hair and blue eyes

Christian Birch is described as:

White Male

5'10"

150 pounds

Brown and brown eyes

If you have any information on Emily's whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 440-333-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.