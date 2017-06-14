9 recent Facebook posts by Alexandria GOP shooter James Hodgkinson are all political

A gunman, identified now by multiple outlets as James Hodgkinson, opened fire during a Republican Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning.
There are two unconfirmed Facebook pages believed to be operated by Hodgkinson at this time -- one under the name James Hodgkinson and James T. Hodgkinson.
According to those accounts, he is from Belleville, Ill.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now heading up the investigation because members of Congress were involved in the shooting.
According to the Washington Post, Hodgkinson was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle. The charges were dismissed.
U.S Representative Brad Wenstrup, Republican Congressmen in Ohio's 2nd District, was taking part in the practice when the shooting occurred. Officials say a suspect randomly opened fire, striking House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and several other victims. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL) said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game, when "50 to 100 shots were fired."
