Kyrie Irving secretly remodels father's New Jersey home (video)

Just in time for Father's Day, Kyrie Irving with the help of Houzz, a New Jersey-based home design company, secretly remodeled his father's New Jersey home.

The home, which was part of Kyrie's childhood, was where he and his sister Asia grew up. Most know, Kyrie's mother tragically died when he was only 4-years-old. Drederick Irving raised the children on his own.

Check out the video of Kyrie's home renovations:

In the video, Kyrie explained how his father gave up his dream to become a professional basketball to raise his two children. "He chose to work 9 hours a day, 9 to 5," Kyrie said. "He was really Superdad."

Kyrie, his sister Asia, and his father Drederick were all very appreciative and emotional during the unveiling ceremony, as if we needed another reason to love Kyrie.

