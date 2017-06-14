'Subbler' arrested a year after police say he stole a 6-foot sandwich from Subway

After more than a year on the run, a Youngstown man accused of stealing a six-foot long sub from a Subway in Boardman, OH has finally been arrested.

Kevin Williams, 47, was stopped in Austintown Tuesday for running a red light, according to the police report.

During his arrest, officers found out he had a warrant in Boardman. He's accused of stealing the $32 sandwich on April 2, 2016.

According to the police report, when leaving the store a Walmart greeter says Williams showed her the order form instead of the receipt. When she turned to check another shoppers receipt, he left.

Surveillance video shows Williams did not pay for the sandwich before he wheeled it out of the store.

Williams is expected to appear in Boardman court next week.

