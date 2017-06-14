Canton woman waits more than 7 hours in line for Taco Bell Cantina opening in Cleveland

Canton woman waits more than 7 hours in line in Canton (Source WOIO)

A Canton woman waited more than 7 hours in line for the Taco Bell Cantina opening in Cleveland on Wednesday. Shaquata Reeves started waiting in line a 3:45 a.m., she was the first in line.

"I love Taco Bell, I'm getting the Cantina Rice Bowl," Reeves said.

Taco Bell Cantina is like most of the restaurants, but they also sell alcohol. The restaurant offers several beers and 'freezes' with vodka, tequila or rum.

One customer from Lakewood said he is excited for this new type of Taco Bell in Cleveland.

"Taco Bell is one of the greatest restaurants that exist," James Stinchcomb said.

This is the sixth Taco Bell Cantina in the country. The organization picked this location because of the revitalization of Downtown Cleveland.

The restaurant is on Euclid Avenue between East 1st Street and East 3rd Street. One Cleveland woman who was on a lunch break with her coworkers couldn't wait to buy a crunch wrap supreme.

"It's the best food," Sierra Hollopeter said.

Holloperter's coworkers said she has had this day marked on her calendar.

Dine-In at Taco Bell Cantina Hours Day of the week Open Closed Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. 2 a.m. Sunday 7 a.m. 2 a.m.

Alcohol Served Hours Day of the week Open Closed Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. 2 a.m. Saturday 7 a.m. 2 a.m. Sunday 11 a.m. 2 a.m.

One of the t-shirts they sell at the restaurant say 'You had me at let's go to to Taco Bell", the restaurant also sells hats and shirts with tacos printed on them.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.