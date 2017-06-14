Accused murderer George Brinkman now faces five murder charges in two counties.

North Royalton police issued seven charges against Brinkman late Wednesday afternoon in connection to the murders of Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.

Brinkman will face three aggravated murder charges, three kidnapping charges and a charge alleging he tampered with evidence.

Cleveland 19 obtained an incident report from the North Royalton Police Department about the murders. It states that Taylor Pifer’s boyfriend went to her North Royalton home on Sunday after he hadn’t heard from her since the day before. When he got to the home, no one answered the door, so he called Suzanne Taylor’s boyfriend to see if the older man had heard from the three women. When Suzanne Taylor’s boyfriend said he hadn’t heard from them, he stayed on the phone and instructed the younger man to go in the home and check on the women.

Taylor Pifer’s boyfriend found the three women dead, saying “there’s a body in here.” That’s when Suzanne Taylor's boyfriend hung up and called 911.

According to the incident report from the North Royalton Police Department, when a police officer entered Taylor’s North Royalton home on Sunday night, she found the three women dead, cold to the touch, “lying face down in bed all lying right next to one another.”

The report also sheds light on a possible time frame for the murders.

Suzanne Taylor’s boyfriend told police that he spoke to her at just after 3 pm on Saturday. He then stopped by the home at just before 4:30 that same afternoon to drop off flowers, but no one answered the door. When he stopped by the house, he would later tell a 911 operator that he saw “her friend George’s car” at the home. That friend was likely George Brinkman.

Brinkman is also accused of killing Rogell John, 71, and his wife Roberta John, 64, in their North Canton home on Sunday.

Stark County filed murder charges against Brinkman on Tuesday. Court documents allege he killed the Johns with a gun “during a robbery.” A judge assigned Brinkman a four-million-dollar bond for the charges – two million for each alleged victim.

Cleveland 19 will update this developing story.

