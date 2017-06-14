Police arrest woman in connection with Parma shooting

Parma Police have arrested a 29-year-old Parma woman in connection with a shooting that happened after midnight on June 12 on the 5200 block of Knollwood Drive. Police said the woman has been identified as Octavia A. Beal.

Beal is being held in the Parma jail and has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault.

According to the Parma Police Department, officers initially responded to a crime scene in the 5200 block of Knollwood Drive after a 29-year-old woman told police that she shot a 35-year-old man. She said the man left the scene in a car, but she stayed there until police arrived.

Several minutes later, police said they received an additional call from the Walmart located at 10000 Brookpark Road in Brooklyn. The man walked into the store and collapsed with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

Paramedics took the man to Metro Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The woman was taken into custody, but has not been charged with any crime at this time. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

