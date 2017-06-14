Cleveland Metroparks water taxi now free in the Flats thanks to gift

For the remainder of the 2017 season, the Cleveland Metroparks water taxi is free of charge thanks to a gift. (Source: Facebook)

The Cleveland Metroparks water taxi service will be free until the end of the 2017 season thanks to a centennial gift from Cleveland-based mining and steel company ArcelorMittal USA.

The Crosby yacht named eLCee2 connects people on the east and west banks of the Flats. The water taxi can accommodate up to 17 passengers and four bikes.

Taxi hours (weather permitting):

Friday: 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Extended hours are offered during special events and holidays.)

"ArcelorMittal Cleveland and its predecessors have been making steel on the banks of the Cuyahoga River for more than a century. As Cleveland Metroparks marks its own 100-year anniversary, we come together to celebrate the progress that's been made to protect, preserve and promote a healthy and safe Cuyahoga River. As ArcelorMittal's gift to Cleveland Metroparks and the Cleveland community, we are pleased to offer free rides on the water taxi this summer, so everyone can enjoy and appreciate this incredible working river," said Eric Hauge, vice president and general manager, ArcelorMittal Cleveland.

"Cleveland Metroparks is constantly seeking opportunities to expand connections and enhance access to trails and green space. We want to thank ArcelorMittal for its partnership and centennial gift, which will allow guests to enjoy the water taxi and explore our lakefront," said Cleveland Metroparks CEO, Brian M. Zimmerman.

