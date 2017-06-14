4 day program interests future FBI agents

The FBI is hosting a future agents in training academy in Cleveland this week.

50 high school students will find out what it takes to be an FBI agent, using hands-on techniques and procedures while learning about dedication and hard-work. The four-day program also includes information about SWAT, apparel and the importance of communication skills with other agents.

Taylor, an FBI Academy student said, she hopes to gain communication skills and learn more about what specific procedures each agent does during the program.

"I don't know exactly what I want to be but I know I want to go to college and then FBI would be a really cool career path just like law and and being able to help people," Taylor said.

Students will be able to use this information in future courses. If interested, the FBI encourages students to look at majoring in the political sciences, accounting or criminal justice while in college.

