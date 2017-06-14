2-year-old girl struck by a minivan in Ravenna, dies at the hospital

A 2-year-old girl in Ravenna is dead after she was struck by a minivan Wednesday morning. Around 11 a.m. Ravenna Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Diamond Street.

When investigators arrived on the scene officers located a 2-year-old injured form being struck by a minivan. Police said EMS responded to the scene and transported the child to the United Health-Portage County Medical Center.

A medical transport helicopter was requested and responded to the hospital ER. Police said the child died at the hospital.

No names are being released at this time pending the notification of family members and others. At this time alcohol is not suspected.

Officers said this not a hit and run. The driver is being cooperative.

Any person with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.