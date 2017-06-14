IKEA is available in Cleveland now (sort of)

IKEA products are now available on Amazon, which means even though a brick and mortar store is not available in the greater Cleveland area -- it can still show up on your doorstep.

The nearest IKEAstore locations are in Columbus, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The Columbus store opened in May.

Unfortunately, Swedish meatballs won't be delivered to your door like your white or black IKEA side table, but many of its ready-to-assemble furniture options are on Amazon now.

Here is a statement from the company:

At IKEA we are curious and want to explore new areas and get new insights on how to reach and serve more of the many people. One part of that is that we are open to the idea of piloting and testing making IKEA products accessible through other online platforms than our own. And our main focus remains of course with our existing sales channels, including IKEA.com and stores, where a lot of exciting development is going on.

In an interview with Reuters, IKEA's chief executive Peter Agnefjäll said after decades of being in a brick and mortar store and his own website, he had a realization that the company should be on more digital platforms. "The competitive landscape is changing," he said.

