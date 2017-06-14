Mom cited for leaving 3-year-old in car on one of Ohio's hottest days so far

A Bath Township woman was cited for child endangerment after police say she left her sleeping child in the car while she shopped at West Market Plaza.

According to police, it was 82 degrees outside Tuesday, June 13, when they pulled up and saw 3-year-old Kate Poling inside a locked vehicle. The car was running and Kate was sleeping in her car seat.

Once the car cut off, Officer Lane Watson began trying to get inside and called EMS.

The child in the car for at least 13 minutes before her mother, Kristina Poling, 39, came back out and unlocked the door.

Kate was removed from the car and appeared to be fine.

Bath Township Police says if you see something like this, it's important to call 911 because:

Heat inside a car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes and keeps getting hotter with each passing minute.

Cracking the window doesn't help.

Heatstroke sets in when the body isn't able to cool itself quickly enough.

Young children are particularly at risk as their bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult's.

Children simply can't cool their bodies fast enough to handle the extreme heat.

When a child's temperature reaches 107 degrees, the child is at risk of death.

