Local rock band helps listeners cope with loss

A local award-winning rock band has written a song to help listeners cope with loss in their families.

The band “Drenalin” in Macedonia, Ohio, is a three-time Emmy award-winning band. The rock band has been together since 2007.

The song “Live On” emotionally impacts many in regards to the words used throughout the song. The band's song writer and vocalist Dan Gutschmidt came up with the idea after losing his mom, dad, and grandfather in 2016.

The Parma High School choir appears in the music video, along with several individuals holding up signs on whom they have lost.

The song has more than 450 views on YouTube thus far. The song will formally be released in a couple of weeks.

