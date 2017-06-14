Former Congressman says he 'was almost brought to tears' by Alexandria shooting

Former Ohio Congressman Ron Mottl has pitched in some good spirited baseball games between Democrats and Republicans in the past. He sat down with Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday after news broke of a shooting in Alexandria.

"I was almost brought to tears over the thing," he said.

The congressman was getting his hair cut when he hear the news about the shooting. Mottl, who served four terms in Congress, was hurt by the total disregard for life committed against people practicing for a fun Dems-vs-GOP baseball game.

"Having some nut going around and doing this is our society," he said. "You know, you wonder what's happening in our society, all the violence that goes on. Hopefully, we can do something to curtail that."

Maybe a return to the past, when civil discourse was the rule and parties on opposite sides of the aisle battled on the floor of the Congress, but played ball together for a greater good -- charity.

"When I was there -- I was five and three for the Democrats. I was always proud of that. I was elected into the Hall of Fame for the congressional game, which was nice," Mottl said.

The local boy made good, played football for Parma, was MVP, played basketball, setting a record of pulling down 25 rebounds in a game. He went to Notre Dame on a baseball scholarship, once beating Ohio State in 15 innings with 15 strikeouts. So pitching bills and baseballs were natural for Congressman Mottl.

He, like many of us, yearn for the good ole days and advises us not to give in to haters.

"We can't let them win," he said. "But we've got to make sure that we do everything possible in our power to make sure that people are safe in our society. You have to continue on. They're not going to win and put us is a shell somewhere."

The congressman says we can't let a "nut" -- his word -- make us go inside, afraid to live our lives. He says talking to each other and finding common ground through compromise is always better than conflict.

