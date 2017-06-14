There have now been 3 iPad registers taken from Ohio City businesses

There has been a rash of break-ins at several Ohio City business, and the crooks are getting away with the same thing every time -- the cash register.

Surveillance video in once instance shows an intruder on screen fumbling with an iPad, while another man looks out. He finally yanks it, wraps the cord, and then takes off, leaving Cleveland Bagel Co. without a cash register. Co-owner Don Herbst says the crime doesn't make any sense.

"Not being that bright off the tip, you know they grab those tablets because they think they might be able to get something for them, I have no idea," he said.

The burglary happened this past Thursday. Fast forward to Saturday, right around the corner at Herb 'n Twine, where the a similar crime happened.

"Break through the window, smash and pretty much grab, get the POS, get the square system, and take off," said owner Brendan Messina.

The burglary left the restaurant in a bind, and it closed shop that day. It has been accepting only cash since it still doesn't have a register.

Fast forward to Monday and the same thing happened at Jack Flaps. Crooks busted the window and stole the iPad registers. Owner, Randy Carter, says the rash of burglaries to the Ohio City businesses has him and others on high alert.

"Targeting these small businesses, we're all small and it's not like we have a heap of money to do things with," said Carter.

All of the owners say there's not much the thieves can do with the actual computer systems. The iPads are locked and there's no data on any of them.

Police are investigating all of the crimes. In the meantime, the word is out and people are on the lookout.

"Honestly, it's just been really nice coming together, community, all our neighbors have been super supportive, customers, friends, we just all have each others backs," said Messina.

