Vigils held in North Royalton, North Canton after string of murders

The man charged with the murders of three women in North Royalton as well as a North Canton couple will be in court Thursday morning.

The accused killer is George Brinkman.

Police say one of the victims, Suzanne Taylor, spoke with her boyfriend on the phone Saturday around 3 p.m. They said when the boyfriend stopped by about 90 minutes later, however, no one answered the door.

The boyfriend told police he dropped off some flowers, adding he didn’t hear a dog barking and saw “George’s” car, presumably referring to Brinkman.

Taylor and her daughters, Taylor and Kylie Pifer, were later found dead in the home.

Brinkman is also accused of killing Rogell John and his wife, Roberta, in the couple’s North Canton home. Court documents say it happened during a robbery that ensuing Sunday.

Vigils were held in both North Royalton and North Canton on Wednesday, with friends and family gathering to remember the victims.

While a couple of hundred people gathered at North Royalton High to hear stories about Taylor and her daughters, all taken too soon, a few dozen gathered about 45 miles south along Interstate 77 to sing hymns, including “Amazing Grace.”

A couple hundred people have gathered at North Royalton High School to speak about Suzanne, Taylor and Kylie following their deaths. pic.twitter.com/CJMhIBbjuC — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 15, 2017

Brinkman now faces five murder charges in two counties.

Stemming from the North Royalton incident, he will face three aggravated murder charges, three kidnapping charges, and a charge alleging he tampered with evidence.

Murder charges were filed against Brinkman on Tuesday in Stark County, stemming from the North Canton incident. A judge assigned Brinkman a $4 million bond for those charges.

