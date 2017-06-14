Corey Kluber becomes fastest Cleveland Indians pitcher to reach 1,000 strikeouts

Klubot is officially the fastest pitcher in Cleveland Indians history to reach 1,000 career strikeouts.

It took ace Corey Kluber 148 games to reach the milestone.

The previous fastest to 1,000 was Tribe hurler Bob Feller, who reached 1,000 Ks in 167 games.

That's 1K for CK!



Congrats to Corey, the fastest pitcher in Tribe history to 1,000 strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/dK51412okj — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) June 15, 2017

Kluber won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014. He was a nominee for the award in 2016.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.