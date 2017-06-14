Do you recognize this jewelry? Police are asking for your help

Police shouldn’t have too tough a time finding the owners of some recently recovered jewelry, because some of it is extremely unique.

That includes one piece that looks like a men’s tie pin or collar clasp, given to a coach of a U.S. basketball team.

Another piece is a locket with two pictures of young girls that will easily be recognized.

So where did all of this come from? That’s what Cleveland Police are trying to figure out after arresting two men for what they think is a string of burglaries that date back to November 2016.

If any of this looks familiar, you’re asked to call Detective Lentz at 216-623-2532.

