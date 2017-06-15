Police: 6 people shot, 1 killed overnight in Canton

Canton police said they investigated two separate shootings late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, resulting in a total of six victims.

According to the Canton Police Department, officers responded to 14th Street and Gibbs Avenue NE at approximately 9:56 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired. Police found four victims that were shot, including a 22-year-old man, 19-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl. All victims were treated at a nearby hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Officers responded to a second shooting at approximately 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of 2nd Street NW. Two victims were found by Canton Police suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Stark County Coroner's Office, 47-year-old Darian Cundiff was killed. The second victim's condition is not known at this time.

Canton police expect to release additional information when it becomes available.

