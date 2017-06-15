George Brinkman accused of slitting North Royalton woman's throat, strangling and suffocating daughters

George Brinkman, the man accused of murdering five people in North Royalton and Lake Township, made his first court appearance Thursday morning at Parma Municipal Court.

Brinkman was charged Thursday with the murders of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her two daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. The three woman were found on June 11 in their North Royalton home. He allegedly slit Suzanne's throat and tried to hide the murder weapon. He then allegedly smothered Taylor to death and strangled Kylie with a phone cord. Authorities say he and Suzanne have known each other since childhood, but they have not provided a possible motive in the killings.

During the arraignment, Brinkman appeared to be crying while the judge read off the charges. He was heavily shackled and his right arm was in a cast.

The judge set a $25 million bond for each victim, totaling $75 million. He waived his preliminary hearing, and a new court date will be set at a later time.

Brinkman is also the suspect in the double murder of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John III and his 64-year-old wife Roberta Ray John. Their son discovered the couple's bodies at their Lake Township home on June 12. According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, Brinkman was the house-sitter for the couple, and also dated their daughter several years ago. He is scheduled to appear in a Stark County courtroom at a later date.

George Brinkman walked into court with his head down, he did not make eye contact with anyone. His right hand was in a cast, left hand bruised.

“To wit George Brinkman Jr. did restrain by force the victim Suzanne Taylor at the residence to cause her death of Suzanne Taylor by slitting her throat,” the judge read in court.

“George Brinkman Junior purposely, with prior calculation did cause the death of Kylie Pifer, age 18, using a telephone cord to strangle her,” the judge continued to read the charging document.

As the judge read the charges, Brinkman shook his head and at one point appears to mouth to the cameras, "I'm sorry."

