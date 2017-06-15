Water advisory issued for Chippewa Lake

Planning a swim in Lake Chippewa to cool down during this heat? Use caution, because a water advisory has been issued for the popular Medina County lake.

A recent water sample tests showed that toxin levels are higher than recommended by the Ohio Department of Health. Children, pregnant or nursing women, people with certain medical conditions, and pets should avoid contact with the water because of the increased algae bloom. The harmful toxin could make those people and pets sick.

The toxin levels are higher because of water temperatures, rainfall, and nutrient runoff.

The Medina County Parks District will continue to monitor the lake and algal bloom levels. Warnings have been posted at the designated beaches and on the Medina County social media pages.

