Double murder suspect smiles during arraignment; bond set at $5 million

The suspect charged in the shooting deaths of Mike and Trina Kuznik appeared for arraignment at a Cleveland courtroom Thursday morning.

A judge ordered a $5 million bond for Joseph McAlpine. He has been charged with aggravated murder after the Kuznik's were discovered at their used car dealership on East 185th Street in April.

McAlpine, who owns his own cleaning company, was arrested on June 13 by Cleveland police. Police say he shot the couple in the head. Police believe his motive was robbery-related. Days later, police discovered a vehicle was stolen from the dealership.

He previously served nine years in prison for aggravated robbery. He was released in August 2016. McAlpine is believed to be a member of the Heartless Felons street gang.

During the arraignment on Thursday, McAlpine pleaded not guilty to his charges. His next court appearance is set for a later date.

