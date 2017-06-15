Wellington woman dead after a crash in Lorain County

A Wellington woman is dead after a crash in Lorain County.

The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 58 in Wellington Township in Lorain County. Investigators said on June 14 around 9:30 p.m. a Jeep Liberty was northbound on State Route 58 and a Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on the State Route 58.

The Jeep traveled left of the center line and struck the Dodge head-on. The Jeep was driven by 25-year-old Raymond Mckissick.

Mckissick was flown to the University Hospital of Cleveland where he was being treated for serious injuries. His passenger 21-year-old Tristen Truelson was transported to a hospital in Oberlin where he was treated for minor injuries.

The Dodge Journey was being driven by 49-year-old Christine Weeks, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

