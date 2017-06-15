811 Kitchen Bar Lounge closes temporarily in Cleveland

811 Kitchen Bar Lounge is closing temporarily as part of a rebranding and a redesign and will reopen in the fall this year.

The restaurant at 811 Prospect Ave. is owned by RED Restaurant Group -- the same company that operates Red, the Steakhouse and Moxie, the Restaurant. Employees of 811 are being offered jobs at other RED Restaurant Group restaurants during the closure.

811 opened in July 2016.

“At every RED location, we regularly evaluate how to best serve our guests, ranging from menu offerings to restaurant atmosphere and overall design,” said Jonathan Gross, RED Restaurant Group president and CFO. “A variety of factors, including our ownership of the building, will allow us to introduce a new concept specifically tailored to the Cleveland market and RED Restaurant Group vision.”

811 offered a variety of menu options: sushi rolls, robata, hummus, salads and sandwiches.

“We sincerely thank all of our guests who were patrons of 811,” said Gross.

A post shared by Cleveland Lover (@sdub84) on May 13, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

