East Cleveland police seek help identifying body found in burning car

Police say a body was discovered in a burning car in East Cleveland early Thursday morning.

Officers were called after a passerby saw a car at Gainsboro and E. 133 Street fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was put out, a body was located inside.

It's too early in the investigation to know a cause of death, but the vehicle will be towed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for processing.

The body was burned beyond recognition.

Anyone with any possible information is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-451-1234 with any possible tips.

