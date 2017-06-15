The Bat-Signal will shine in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Adam West

The Bat-Signal will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles,California to pay tribute to Adam West.

Mayor Eric Garcetti posted the announcement of the tribute will be on Thursday at 9 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall.

Join us at City Hall to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Adam West & light the bat-signal for the #BrightKnight. pic.twitter.com/7USpxg70r7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 15, 2017

West was known for playing the role of Bruce Wayne and Batman on the television show Batman in the 1960s. West was also the voice of the Mayor of Quahog in the television show Family Guy.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.