The Bat-Signal will shine in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Adam West

LOS ANGELES (WOIO) -

The Bat-Signal will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles,California to pay tribute to Adam West. 

Mayor Eric Garcetti posted the announcement of the tribute will be on Thursday at 9 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall.

West was known for playing the role of Bruce Wayne and Batman on the television show Batman in the 1960s. West was also the voice of the Mayor of Quahog in the television show Family Guy.

