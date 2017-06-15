Boyfriend says man charged in North Royalton murders was jealous of his relationship with victims (video)

Scott Plymale talks about the relationship he had with the three murder victims and the suspect. (Source: WOIO)

George Brinkman, the man charged in the murders of three North Royalton women, was jealous of Suzanne Taylor's relationship, according to her boyfriend Scott Plymale.

"Susie always told me that George would always ask her 'How do I get a girl like you?'" The relationship went downhill after we started dating.

Brinkman is being held on $75 million bond after being charged with three counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Taylor and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer and Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were discovered June 11 in their North Royalton home.

Brinkman is also accused of killing Rogell John, 71, and his wife Roberta John, 64, in their North Canton home on Sunday.

Stark County filed murder charges against Brinkman on Tuesday. Court documents allege he killed the couple with a gun “during a robbery.” A judge assigned Brinkman a $4 million bond for the charges – $2 million for each victim.

