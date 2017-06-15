Photos show bold suspect holding gun to clerk's head

Cleveland police are looking for the suspects that robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

The Family Dollar, which is located in the 6600 block of Miles Avenue in Cleveland, was robbed twice in two days.

During the first robbery on June 10, a suspect held a handgun to a person's neck during the robbery attempt. The second robbery occurred on June 11.

Police are looking for information that may help identify the suspects. If anybody recognizes the individuals, please contact Det. Gonzalez with the Cleveland Police Department's 4th District Vice Unit at 216-623-5413.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.