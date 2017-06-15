Bryce's birthday sparks LeBron James' return to social media; is - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bryce's birthday sparks LeBron James' return to social media; is he bald now?

Bryce James celebrates 10th birthday. (Source: Facebook) Bryce James celebrates 10th birthday. (Source: Facebook)
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James has returned, to social media that is!

The Cleveland Cavaliers MVP logged back on to Instagram and Facebook Wednesday night to wish his son, Bryce Maximus James, a happy birthday.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

 kingjames Happy Bday Bryce Maximus!! Can't believe you're 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young ?? and u make me proud to be your father every single day!! #ZhuriLikeThatsMyCakeToo ????????

Bryce, who tuned 10-years-old, is LeBron and Savannah's middle child. LeBron James Jr., A.K.A. Bronny, is 12 and their beautiful little daughter Zhuri is 2.

LeBron's birthday wish was exactly two months since he last posted. James has made it a habit and it's something we've all come to expect, he 'goes dark' on social media during the NBA playoffs.

Thursday morning he let the world know that Monday's 129-120 loss in Oakland to the Golden State Warriors is in the past and he's back at it!

And after taking a closer look at the picture, many are asking the million dollar question -- did he shave his head bald? If he did, we wouldn't be surprised. He actually looks good! 

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

kingjames Back at it! #striveforgreatness??

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It was team's third consecutive trip to the Finals.

