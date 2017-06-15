Electric bicycles charging into Northeast Ohio

Electric bicycles are charging into Northeast Ohio!

eBikes Central in Sheffield Lake, Ohio is the the first shop to exclusively sell electric bicycles.

Owner, Anita Adams, says people are excited about them for many different reasons.

"I think people want to be economical, they want to be conscious of the environment, they want to use less gas," she said.

The motors here in the US can go up to 20mph. The battery recharges in 3-6 hours after plugging it into a socket. Adams says people have been stopping in to the shop to talk about their options.

"No plates, no insurance, no BMV, anybody could ride it and many people use it for alternate transportation if you don't have a driver's license, you don't like to drive, you want to do a combo with mass transit, that kind of thing, they're very efficient and very cheap," she said.

The electric bikes start at about $650 and go as high as $2,300.

This Saturday, eBikes Central will participate in "The Pedal Project" in Bay Village. Participants can enter a drawing to win an eBike.

