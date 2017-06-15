LeBron James has 'quickie' comeback to Draymond Green's NBA Championship parade shirt

Draymond Green is inching his way up to the #1 spot, if he's not already there, as Cleveland sports most hated villain.

The Golden State Warriors power forward mocked the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena with the t-shirt he wore at the teams championship parade in Oakland, CA, Thursday, June 15.

Green had 'Quickie' printed on his shirt with the arena's logo as the Q and the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the background.

The shirt is really too much ?? pic.twitter.com/DDINaWM8Tv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017

An hour after parade pictures began surfacing on the internet LeBron snagged the same picture of Green and captioned it:

kingjames: ....That's what she said, HUH?!?!? ??????.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Could Draymond's tee be a dig at Lebron James' 'Ultimate Warrior' t-shirt he wore during last year's championship parade? The Cavs made NBA history storming all the way back from a 3-1 Finals deficit to win. Whatever the case may be, the Cavs fans aren't very happy with it.

The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to win the 2017 NBA Championship. The Golden State all-star averaged a double-double in the Finals this year.

