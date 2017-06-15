Man arrested for leaving dog in hot truck asks to open cruiser windows because of heat

Photo of James Corbett and his dog (Source Warren Municipal Court and Trumbull County Dog Warden)

A 61-year-old man was arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.

According to a police report Sgt. Emanuel Nites and animal control responded to Lowes in reference to a dog that was in direct sunlight in a cage locked in, in the bed of a pickup truck.

The witness said she confronted James Corbett and questioned him about the dog in the cage. The police report states Corbett became very irate and started to yell at her.

The witness said the dog had been in the direct sunlight for about 30 minutes with no water or shelter. Corbett began screaming at the witnesses that were by his car.

The suspect was advised to stop with his behavior. Later on Corbett began to yell at the witnesses and was now yelling towards Sgt. Nites.

According to the police report the suspect had the dog chained up with a leash approximately 18 inches long to the cage. The dog had limited mobility.

Sgt. Nites said the suspect stepped forward in a confrontational manner threatening Sgt. Nites to do something about it. Corbett was then advised he was under arrest and handcuffed without incident.

Corbett told officers to take the dog and told investigators he would not pick it up. While placing Corbett in the rear of the cruiser he stopped and asked Sgt. Nites if he could roll the windows down because of the heat.

The temperature outside was 93 degrees.

The man was charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct. Corbett was issued a summons and released.

Corbett pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and disorderly conduct charges in Warren Municipal Court at his arraignment Wednesday.

The dog is currently being house at the Trumbull County Dog Kennel. A representative for the kennel told Cleveland 19 News that Corbett has not called to inquire about his dog. Officer Onatz says the dog will be made available for adoption if Corbett does not claim his pet.

Corbett, who is free on a $2,500 personal bond, is due back in court July 6.

Officer Onatz offered some advice for dog owners considering leaving their pets in a vehicle on a hot day, even for just a few minutes.

“Whenever a heat weather advisory is out, your dogs are not to be outside whatsoever. Be smart about is folks. Put the dog in the house and put him in the air conditioning,” said Onatz.

