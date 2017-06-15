Flashing lights stop signs being installed where 2 teens died in Chardon crash

New stop signs with LED flashing lights will be installed at the intersection where two teenagers were killed after running a stop sign in Chardon. The signs will be put up along Route 44 and Hosford Road.

An overhead stop light might be installed later.

ODOT is studying to determine if it is needed, the overhead stop light would not be installed until the fall. The intersection where the stop signs are going up is a main intersection for school traffic in Chardon when school is in session.

