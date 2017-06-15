Parents 'sick' after apparent peeping holes found at Alliance parks

Some parents in Alliance are concerned after what appeared to be two "peeping" holes popped up at two city parks.

Alliance police said the holes appeared two weeks ago. They couldn't confirm anyone used them to spy on people using the restroom, but they do know two holes popped at two separate parks, just days apart.

There was one at Memorial Park and another one at Butler Rodman Park, which is a couple of miles away from Memorial.

Police said the city boarded up the holes soon after they were discovered.

Rachel Belvins and her sister Tabitha bring their kids to Memorial Park in Alliance at least once a week.

"If my 14-year-old son was in there somebody could be watching him, and I wouldn't even know. I wouldn't know that maybe someone was in there doing something terrible watching him go to the bathroom," said Rachel Belvins.

Tabitha Belvins said it makes her sick.

"I'm sick to my stomach, just I'm sick to my stomach, like I don't get it," said Tabitha Belvins.

An employee with the city's Parks and Recreation Services Department told Cleveland 19 that no other incidents have been reported in Memorial Park recently.

