Romona's Kids: Students learn about STEM careers

Plenty of Northeast Ohio kids could be heading for a career in science, technology, engineering, or math thanks to a great program put on by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

Students in Akron, from National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM Middle School, took part in a field day on the last day of school.

“We've taken apart phones and tablets, and learned how to put them back together, we've built trebuchets, and even played chess,” said student Grace Moritz.

Best of all, they got one-on-one help from Goodyear engineers.

“I thought it was cool because they talked about different jobs in the engineering field,” said student Noah Smith.

It was all part of Goodyear’s first ever Week of Volunteering, including more than 65 projects around the Akron area, many of them involving kids.

“These children are the nation's future and I'm passionate about bringing and industrial perspective to their learning experience,” said Goodyear’s Joseph Lettieri.

