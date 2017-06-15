Authorities say member of Stockdale Family Band shoots brother, mother

Stark County deputies are investigating an double homicide and attempted suicide in Beach City.

It happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. Deputies received a 911 hang-up call around that time, from a land line on Dolphin Street.

Deputies arrived to find two victims, James Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn Stockdale, 54.

Authorities said Jacob Stockdale, 25, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He's being described as an alleged suspect.

Jacob Stockdale was taken by life flight to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

Beach City is about 15 miles north of New Philadelphia.

The investigation is ongoing.

James and Jacob are members of the Stark County-based bluegrass band called the Stockdale Family Band. Jacob played fiddle in the band and James played upright bass.

Video of one of the band's performances can be seen below.

