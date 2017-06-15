ODOT installs flashing stop signs at deadly Chardon intersection

New LED flashing stop signs sit at the intersection where two Chardon teens were killed in a crash on Route 44 nine days ago.

"It's a horrible sound. It's a horrible sight. I don't want to see anymore of it," said Tillie Weaver.

Weaver's still shaken up. She works just yards away from where Dominic Ricci and Jackson Condon were killed June 6.

"When I ran out the door all I saw was a black cloud of smoke. It was awful. It was awful," she said.

It was terrible scene, she can't get out of her mind. Investigators said the teens ran a stop sign turning from Hosford Road onto Route 44 and a truck slammed into their car.

Thursday, ODOT installed new LED flashing light stop signs to draw attention to the intersection.

"I don't care about the red light. I don't care about the flashing light. Reduce the speed limit," Weaver said.

Weaver's not the only one who has an issue with the intersection.

"You wait and you pray that nothing else happens," said Sue Clemente.

NEW: LED lights added to stop signs at the intersection of Route 44 and Hosford Rd in Chardon after two teens were killed in a car crash. pic.twitter.com/aJanCx7KCC — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 15, 2017

After last week's deadly crash, Clemente and her niece, Michaelanne Cyvas, started a petition to urge ODOT to put a light at Hosford Road and Route 44.

"The intersection is really wide. It's difficult. From the other side as you're approaching, there's natural blind spots," Clemente said. "Experienced drivers know sometimes you look 1, 2, 3, 4 times. The younger drivers though, sometimes don't know that."

ODOT said a lot of teens drive Route 44 to get to Chardon High School. They plan to do a study to see if a stop light would help keep people safe.

"The traffic has just gotten really crazy," said Beverly Johnson.

Until then, many hope new flashing stop signs get people's attention, because the intersection has already cost enough people their lives.

"I've never heard anything like that before and I never want to hear or see anything like that again," Weaver said.

The stop light petition created by Clemente and Cyvas already has more than 3,000 signatures. Clemente said she is working with a lawyer to figure out how many they need to make a change.

People who'd like to sign the petition can do so at Chardon High School. The petition is available during school hours, which are from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. You can also sign a petition online.

