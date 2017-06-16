All clear given after chemical leak, hazmat situation overnight in Akron

Hazmat crews responded to Emerald Performance Materials in Akron early Friday morning after a power outage caused an equipment malfunction and chemical release.

According to Michael Brooks of the Akron Fire Department, firefighters responded to the chemical production plant around 1 a.m. Friday. A local power outage caused a pressure valve to malfunction, which released acrylic nitrile and butudiene into the air.

The plant was evacuated after the release and firefighters surveyed a two mile radius for higher toxic levels, but hazmat crews eventually gave an all clear at the plant and the surrounding areas just before 5 a.m.

Akron Metro RTA bus service was temporarily suspended during the cleanup.

Due to a chemical spill near our property, all METRO bus service is temporarily cancelled for Fri., 6/16: https://t.co/jWdqeFFJ5Y — Akron METRO RTA (@AkronMETROBus) June 16, 2017

Bus service was completely restored around 5 a.m.

According to the Emerald Performance Materials website, the site produces specialty chemicals for various products, such as toothpaste, household products, paints, cosmetics, and more.

