Jamie Foxx impersonates LeBron, serenades Cleveland after NBA Finals loss (video)

Jamie Foxx recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Golden State Warriors.

During his guest appearance, he did his best LeBron James impersonation. Watch at the 2:38 minute mark to see his LeBron impersonation:

The film, television, and music star said he used to be close to LeBron, but he feels they have disconnected a bit. "I'm a LeBron fan," Foxx said. "Something happened. Something happened. I'm still trying to figure out what happened between us."

He thinks they aren't as close anymore because he did a commercial with Steph Curry.

Foxx also performed a song for Cleveland in an attempt to console the city after the Cavs loss in the Finals. Check out the video here:

He sang, "Even though you lost a game, you still have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the mighty King James." He also gave a shout out to northeast Ohio native Halle Berry and our delicious pierogies.

