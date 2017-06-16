Overturned truck and fire causes delays on I-77

An overturned truck and vehicle fire on I-77 caused a 5-plus mile backup for Friday morning commuters.

5 MILE BACKUP: I-77 NB due to a CLOSURE after Massillon Rd with an OVERTURNED TRUCK FIRE. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/poYzk0XUqY — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) June 16, 2017

Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff's Department responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-77 north at approximately 6 a.m. near Arlington Road, which is south of Akron.

#BREAKING massive delays on 77 NB before Arlington Road.Delay is from a truck fire. fire is out, truck is being towed away @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/nKWbeSwWAf — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) June 16, 2017

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Ford Ranger lost control of the truck which flipped upside-down and slid approximately 100 yards. The truck became fully engulfed in flames. The truck's occupants escaped from the truck fire and were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash activity was cleared from the roadway and moved to the shoulder just after 7 a.m.

