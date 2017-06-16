Overturned truck and fire causes delays on I-77 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overturned truck and fire causes delays on I-77

(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

An overturned truck and vehicle fire on I-77 caused a 5-plus mile backup for Friday morning commuters.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff's Department responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-77 north at approximately 6 a.m. near Arlington Road, which is south of Akron.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Ford Ranger lost control of the truck which flipped upside-down and slid approximately 100 yards. The truck became fully engulfed in flames. The truck's occupants escaped from the truck fire and were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash activity was cleared from the roadway and moved to the shoulder just after 7 a.m.

