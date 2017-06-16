Man shot at popular Shaker Square restaurant

Cleveland police responded to an overnight shooting a the popular Shaker Square restaurant Zanzibar.

According to police, officers responded around midnight to the 13200 block of Shaker Square for the report of shots fired. Officers found a 42-year-old man that was shot in the thigh and ankle.

Police say at least two shots were fired at the soul-fusion restaurant.

The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police have released any suspect information.

