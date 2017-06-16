Toby Keith to headline first-ever Bash on the Bay

A new music festival is coming to Put-in-Bay this summer, and will be headlined by country music mega-star Toby Keith.

The first-ever "Bash on the Bay" country music festival will take place Aug. 31 at the Put-in-Bay Airport.

Tim Niese, festival organizer, said, “To get a world-renowned performer such as Toby Keith at our Bash on the Bay is incredible. This will be unlike anything else this island has ever seen!”

One of his most recognizable songs of Keith is "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Additional boat and bus service will be provided throughout the music festival.

