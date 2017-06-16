Sentencing for man charged with killing 3 in drunk driving crash

Kareem Walton, the man charged with killing three Euclid teens in a July 2016 drunk driving crash, is scheduled to appear for sentencing Friday morning at a Cleveland courtroom.

Walton, 20, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 11 separate charges related to the crash that killed three passengers in his car, including aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

Prosecutors say Walton was drunk driving at 80 mph down Kirby Avenue when he lost control of his vehicles and crashed into a tree in July 2016.

The crash caused the deaths of Alexandria Winegarner, Daija Wynne, and Takia Jackson. All three victims were 17-years old. The crash also caused injuries to a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

